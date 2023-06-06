Implement El-Rufai-led committee recommendation on federal constitution, NADECO tasks Tinubu

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has tasked President Bola Tinubu to implement Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s committee recommendation on returning Nigeria to federal constitutional governance.

NADECO made the call in a statement signed by its general secretary, Ayo Opadokun, made available on Tuesday.

Noting that it was also a beautiful coincidence that the imperativeness of a return to federal constitutional governance was contained in the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC), NADECO charged Tinubu to immediately fulfil his party’s manifesto.

The coalition stressed that a return to the independence/republican constitution will restore responsive and responsible…