Imposition of presiding officers endangers democracy ― NILDS DG

Director General of National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Olanrewaju Sulaiman on Monday averted that the imposition of the Presiding Officers in the 10th Assembly is minimal to the country’s democratic development.

Professor Sulaiman who expressed the view at the end of the opening ceremony of the 2-day induction workshop for Members-elect of Plateau and Bauchi State Houses of Assembly, frowned at the high turnover rate of legislators at both State and federal levels.

He said: “The State Houses of Assembly in this country constitute a major law-making bodies but they are faced with a lot of challenges.Challenges that bother on the over-aching or…