Mother of four reportedly killed by white neighbour during confrontation in Florida

Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, was shot dead by a white neighbor through the front door as she reached for her child’s iPad in Florida

According to the Daily Mail, Owens was shot by the suspect, who is a 58-year-old woman, in front of her 9-year-old son. As the suspect had complained about Owens’ children playing outdoors, but police have yet to make any arrest because of the state’s ‘stand your ground’ rule.

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer, had claimed that on Friday, the deceased children were having fun in a field close to an apartment building in Ocala, Florida when her neighbour started shouting at them to leave her property and using slurs aimed at them.

The…