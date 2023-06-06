Plans for successful census still on course ― NPC Commissioner

The Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Akwa Ibom, Mr Benedict Ukpong, has disclosed that plans to procure adequate data for national planning and development of the country through successful conduct of 2023 Population and Housing Census is still on course.

The commissioner disclosed the plans by Federal Government on Tuesday, during a breakfast meeting with media executives in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

According to him, in spite of the postponement of the exercise by the immediate past, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commission is doing everything possible to sustain and reinforce the relevance activities to the successful conduct of the 2023 census.

Ukpong…