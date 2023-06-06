TETFund approves N130m as zonal intervention to polytechnics

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved N130,000,000.00 as a zonal intervention for each polytechnic in its 2023 intervention line aimed at reinvigorating skills acquisition in polytechnics across the country.

Director of Infrastructure of the Fund, Malam Buhari Mika’Ilu made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at the TETFund/NBTE Sensitisation Workshop on the 2023 Zonal Intervention on Skills for Rectors and Directors of Skills in Beneficiary Polytechnics.

He explained that the intervention was to consolidate the efforts of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in increasing the capacities of polytechnics to deliver on their mandate, adding that the intervention…