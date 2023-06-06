We’re still recuperating from pains ― Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the last June 2022 terror attack in Owo as a devastating tragedy that struck the government and people of the state.

The Governor, who stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the state will always remember the tragedy that befell Owo Kingdom following the attack on innocent worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

He said, “It’s been one year since the massacre that occurred at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. Forty-one persons were killed, while several others were injured. Workers of iniquity invaded our land and terminated the lives of our people. It was a black…