Adieu, Ama Ata Aidoo – Tribune Online

ON May 31, foremost Ghanaian author, poet, playwright and short story writer, Ama Ata Aidoo, died aged 81. A statement released by Ebusuapanyin Kwamena Aidoo, the head of the Nsona family, Ghana, indicated that the distinguished writer who was appointed Professor of English at the University of Cape Coast died after a brief illness. The statement read: “The family of Prof Ama Ata Aidoo with deep sorrow but in the hope of resurrection, informs the general public that our beloved relative and writer passed away in the early hours of Wednesday 31 May, 2023, after a short illness. The family requests privacy at this difficult moment.” The literary world, along with other spectrums of…