Aside drinking, what other purpose can coffee serve?

Coffee in its various forms; with milk, black, hot, iced or espresso is a hit with many people across the world. But contrary to belief, coffee is not a beverage that is only meant for drinking, there are other uses for coffee and they are far from cooking.

Coffee can be used for the following purposes:

Face mask: Coffee has a number of benefits for the skin; it removes dead skin and provides an anti-wrinkle effect due to their antioxidant content. Coffee grounds also effectively cleanses oily skin.

Hand deodorizer: Coffee grounds can be used to remove the garlic or onion smell from hands.

Freshner: Coffee effectively fights unpleasant smells in the refrigerator just like it removes bad…