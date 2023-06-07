Gov Bello charges committee on immediate kickoff of new university in Okun

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has inaugurated the implementation committee for the establishment of a state university in Okunland.

This is just as the governor charged the committee to ensure speedy action in order for the university to commence academic activities immediately.

The governor while inaugurating the implementation committee at the Kogi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, said since the inception of Kabba Province, having a university has been the dream of their founding fathers.

He said for fairness, the Okunland deserves a university like other senatorial districts in the state who already have one University each.

“You are all aware that since the inception of Kabba…