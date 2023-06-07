Nigerians will benefit from Tinubu’s subsidy removal — Arewa group

A Northern political pressure group Arewa New Agenda (ANA) has thrown its weight behind President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on the decision to end subsidy regime in Nigeria.

Presenting a communique after a two-day Policy Dialogue on the Fuel Subsidy removal, the National Convener of the group, Senator Ahmad MoAllahyidi, said though the Policy may have its economic challenges, the end will benefit Nigerians.

Senator MoAllahyidi said ANA understands the pain caused by the increase in pump price of petroleum products, but the removal will prevent the diversion and smuggling of gasoline outside the country’s borders which bleeds our economy.

“Government must stay on course with its current action;…