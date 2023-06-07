Phone Theft: OAU management absolves lecturer of untoward act

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University ( OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State on Wednesday refuted the claim going round the social media pages that a lecturer of the institution stole phones of some OAU students who were in the examination hall.

The institution spokesperson, Mr. Biodun Olanrewaju who made the denial in a statement in Osogbo said, “It has been drawn to a viral video where a male young adult was allegedly involved in stealing phones of some OAU students who were in the examination hall.”

“While some alleged that he was a lecturer, others said that he was an invigilator. ”

“Putting the record straight, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju,…