ProjectNetworkAfrica laments barriers responsible for minimal Diasporans’ support to African development

A renowned advocacy group, ProjectAfricaNetwork has lamented over the barriers responsible for low or no support for Africa’s development from the diasporans.

The Convener, ProjectAfricaNewtork, Tobe Godson, who spoke with Tribune Online on Tuesday, pointed to a lack of trust, support, and accountability on the part of African governments as the cause.

Godson noted that there are many Africans doing extremely well abroad to the extent that their skills are needed back home but scared of what they could meet.

He cited the instance of Nigerians forming the higher percentage of PhD holders in America, describing it as a testament to the unparalleled skills Africans got.

According to him, more…