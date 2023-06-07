Reps call for probe of shooting at Plateau Police checkpoint  Separato

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for investigation into the sporadic shootings in Vwei (Mararaban Jama’a) Kuru Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, thereby leading to the killing of an 18 years old man, Mr. Kenneth Gyang.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent National Importance sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos.

In his lead debate, Hon. Bagos, who called for the House intervention, expressed grave concern over the recurring cases of molestation of innocent Nigerians by Security personnel at various police checkpoints.

He said: “The House notes that due to the rate of insecurity and killing of innocent souls in Nigeria, the…