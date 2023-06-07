‘Tinubu should channel fuel subsidy money on infrastructural development’

A frontline politician in Ogun, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has given his backing to the proposal tabled before the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by the Trade Union Congress, (TUC), that due to the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, the minimum wage should be increased from N30,000 to N200,000.

Recall that the TUC at its meeting with the Presidential Committee last Sunday among its 14 proposals tabled at the meeting demanded that the minimum wage should be fixed at N200,000.

Ajadi, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ogun state in the 2023 general elections in a statement on Wednesday said he supported the demand for the new…