What do you know about jactitation of marriage 

Jactitation of marriage refers to a false assertion that one is married to someone to whom one is not actually married to.

And though proceedings for jactitation were abolished by the Family Law Act l986, an injunction may be sought to restrain such claims being made and may be useful in preventing a presumption of marriage from arising.

This provides relief for a petitioner that alleges that they are not married to a respondent who is wrongfully and persistently boasting or asserting that he or she is married to the petitioner; mainly to obtain a declaration of a marriage’s validity or avoid a presumption of marriage being raised.

It should be noted that the making of the decree shall be…