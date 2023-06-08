Abdul ‘Aziz Yari stands out to become Senate president

Ahead of the race to elect a Senate President and Chairman of Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari has indicated his interest in the nation’s number three job. The ambition of the former Zamfara State governor is being driven by his patriotic zeal and utter conviction of being the best man for the job.

Although the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have zoned the Senate presidency to the South-South geopolitical zone of the country, Yari still reserves the right as a democrat and Nigerian to put his popularity to test in a democratic arrangement. He is very much convinced that competence should not be sacrificed on the altar…