APC group labels Nnaji ‘unpatriotic’ for describing Nigeria Air as fraud

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Vanguard for Good Governance, has faulted the comments attributed to the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Aviation, Pharmacist Nnolim Nnaji, for describing the setting up of Nigeria Air as fraud.

In a statement made available to Journalists, on Wednesday by Usman Tanko, the National Leader of the socio-political group, Tosin Adeniyi said; “We strongly condemn the show of shame that occurred at the National Assembly on Wednesday, 6th June, 2023.

“In the name of conducting inquiry into the affairs of Nigeria Air, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji ended up showing his true hands and who his paymasters are. He de-marketed and bad mouthed Nigeria Air in…