Details of Tinubu’s meeting with G5 members emerge

G5 members, popularly called the Integrity Group, on Thursday, met President Bola Tinubu amidst speculations that the group may be planning to join the ruling party.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, however, said the G5 members only visited President Tinubu to brief him on the latest happenings and their stance on fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Makinde, who was flanked by the four other members of the group who are now immediate past governors, further acknowledged that nation-building is a difficult task and demands constant evaluation.

The G5, according to him, will keep meeting with the President on the way forward for the country.

“Nation building is a very difficult…