Gov Bago to submit 20 advisers for 10th Niger Assembly’s confirmation

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has said he will send 20 names of Special Advisers to the 10th State Legislature for approval immediately after their inauguration.

Bago stated this when he received the State Assembly members-elect for the 10th Assembly on a congratulatory visit at the security chamber of the Government House, Minna.

He said he will send the request in tandem with the provision of the law.

Bago explained that as a lawmaker, who is aware of Legislative activities, assured that he will work tirelessly to ensure understanding between the arms of government.

“As a colleague, I understand the challenges of the legislature and am also abreast with the happenings at…