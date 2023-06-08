Group pleads with Yari to concede to Akpabio

A pro-democracy group, The Native, has appealed to the former Zamfara State governor and Senator-elect for Zamfara West to withdraw from the race for Senate President and throw his support behind his main rival, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Honourable Olalekan Smart Edwards, the National Convener of the Forum, made the plea on Thursday during an interview with journalists.

Edward stated that President Bola Tinubu is endorsing the former Akwa-Ibom governor to provide a sense of belonging to Christians in the country. He argued that the emergence of Abdul Aziz Yari as Senate President would amount to national sabotage.

“Nigeria is a secular state, and the Senator Godswill Akpabio/Barau ticket…