Man stabs physically challenged girlfriend to death

A man identified as Siyaka Mohammed reportedly stabbed his girlfriend, Aisha Aminu, to death following a misunderstanding.

The incident occurred in Obehira, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State. Aisha Aminu, a 30-year-old physically challenged woman, was tragically murdered by her boyfriend on Wednesday.

According to reports, Siyaka, aged 44, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

After committing the offense, he fled the scene. An eyewitness stated that the assailant visited the deceased’s shop shortly before 6 a.m., forcefully dragged her out of the inner chamber, and repeatedly stabbed her until she succumbed to the injuries…