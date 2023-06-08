Our group revenue for 2022 was N16.7 billion — NAHCO chairman

Dr Seinde Fadeni is the chairman, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) PLC. In this interview with SHOLA ADEKOLA, he speaks on the financial results of NAHCO, the challenges of the past year and the outlook of years to come. Excerpts

WHAT are the highlights of the results announced at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year to 2022?

I am pleased to report that our company, just like the industry, remained resilient, performing admirably and achieving some significant milestones, thereby delivering value to our esteemed shareholders. Our group revenue for the year 2022 was N16.7 billion, a 63 percent increase from the previous year’s figure of N10.2 billion. This…