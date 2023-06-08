See members of 10th Lagos Assembly led by Obasa [Full List]

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, June 6, inaugurated the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly.

Endowed with powers to legislate for the state as well as privileges and immunities to enable it exercise these powers without hindrance, the Lagos State House of Assembly is situated right inside Lagos State Government Secretariat at Alausa in Ikeja Central Business District.

There have been nine different Houses of Assembly in the State. The first one was inaugurated on October 2, 1979.

The House of Assembly is made up of forty Honourable Members elected to represent their constituencies for a period of four (4) years.

The present speaker of the 10th Assembly is Rt. Hon….