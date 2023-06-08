Shippers’ Council issues Regulated Service Provider certification to APM

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has issued a certificate of registration as Regulated Service Provider to APM Terminals Apapa Limited, one of the major terminal operators in Nigerian ports.

Speaking during the presentation of the certificate, the executive secretary/CEO of the council, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, disclosed that the NSC is working on the review of its enabling Act, which he believes will strengthen the agency in its role as port economic regulator.

“The Federal Government is committed to making Nigeria an investment haven for foreign investors while encouraging local entrepreneurs to be creative in growing the economy.

“The strategic location of this country on the African…