Tinubu canvasses unity in meeting with lawmakers

President Bola Tinubu has admonished lawmakers to put the nation first and downplay party politics in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He made the call on Thursday in a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with national assembly members made up of senators and members of the House of Representatives across all political parties.

The President urged them to work together to choose “good leaders” in the 10th National Assembly.

Thursday’s meeting was the latest in the series of meetings with the members of the legislature ad they move towards producing their leadership.

In a chat with reporters later, the member-elect for the Ningi/Warji Federal constituency in Bauchi State,…