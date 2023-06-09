Bauchi Assembly passed 105 bills, moved 131 motions in 4 years — Speaker

In the four years of the 9th Assembly of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, 105 bills were passed into law while 131 motions were moved and adopted just as 93 matters of public importance were presented and acted upon.
The disclosure was made on Thursday, when the Assembly held a valedictory plenary session to mark the end of the 9th Assembly presided over by the Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman.
The Speaker in his valedictory speech added that, “This Assembly, in four years, has passed 105 Bills into Law. 55 of which are Executive Bills while 50 are private/member Bills. We have equally moved 131 motions, 93 matters of urgent public importance, received 54 messages from the Executive,…
