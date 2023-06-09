Bauchi Assembly passed 105 bills, moved 131 motions in 4 years — Speaker

In the four years of the 9th Assembly of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, 105 bills were passed into law while 131 motions were moved and adopted just as 93 matters of public importance were presented and acted upon.

The disclosure was made on Thursday, when the Assembly held a valedictory plenary session to mark the end of the 9th Assembly presided over by the Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman.