Beware of El-Rufai’s tactics, Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Tinubu to be wary of former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai following his recent statement against Christians and support for Muslims in the State.

The former governor in his statement was quoted to have justified his choice of Muslims to occupy relevant positions in Kaduna following their roles towards APC’s victory in the State.

Reacting, Primate Ayodele said El-rufai’s “careless statement” may start a religious war in Nigeria if the latter is not cautioned.

The cleric accused the former governor of being the brain behind APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidency and the…