Duke, Dickson, Bafarawa, 34 others get licence for private universities

The Federal Government on Friday presented provisional licenses to three former governors and 34 other proprietors of private universities recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, got the licence to operate Duke Medical University, Calabar, while Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa – Hensard University, Toru-Orua, and Attahiru Bafarawa of Sokoto – Amaj University, Kwali-Abuja.

The event organised by the National Universities Commission (NUC,) witnessed the unveiling of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu as the Board of Trustees chairman of Phoenix University, Agwada, Nasarawa…