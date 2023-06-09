Edo govt rolls out modalities for three-day work schedule

•to provide shuttle buses, others to cushion effect of subsidy removal

The Edo State Government has rolled out the modalities for the implementation of the thrice-a-week office work directive by Governor Godwin Obaseki, as part of efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the people in the wake of the rise in prices of goods and services and overall cost of living occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

In a meeting with Permanent Secretaries as well as heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, said the reduced office workdays would not affect the productivity and efficiency of the service.

According…