Fear Allah, fulfill your promises, Ahmadiyya youths tell politicians

THE youth wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Majlis Khuddam-ul-Ahmadiyya Nigeria (MKAN), has emphasised the need for politicians to fear Allah and fulfill their campaign promises.

The National President of MKAN, Roqib Akinyemi, stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, at a press conference to herald the organisation’s 49th annual national convention (Ijtema), holding in Owo.

According to Akinyemi, leadership is about trust and politicians need to purge themselves of impure intentions as Allah will ask them about what was entrusted to them.

Akinyemi said the four-day convention holding between June 7 and June 10 at Ahmadiyya Grammar School, Owo, is aimed at deepening the…