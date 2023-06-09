‘From Labour to victory’, says Imasuagbon, joins LP

National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Julius Abure, has presented a registration card to Edo State serial gubernatorial aspirant Barrister Ken Imasuagbon.

He assured him of fair play and justice in the Labour Party, which is driven by the People’s interest.

Abure assured Imasuagbon that the Labour Party, which represents the family unit, will always stand with the Nigerian people.

Imasuagbon, who joined the Labour Party (LP), said he has come to the right place, where he is sure of victory in his political quest.

According to him, many would wonder what is the attraction to joining the Labour Party. He said Nigeria owns the Labour Party, and it is the platform for…