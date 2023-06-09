How uncurbed waste, metal, plastic pollution affect ecosystem at Eleyele River

In this report, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI examines the commercial and human activities, including refuse dumping, plastic waste recycling, etc. that continue to contaminate Eleyele River in Ibadan, Oyo State just as tourists await government action on the planned rehabilitation of the Eleyele Waterfront.

One of the beautiful attractions for any tourist visiting Ibadan, Oyo State in South-Western Nigeria, is the Eleyele River located in Ibadan North-West Local Government Area of the state. The vast catchment area of the river, which is actually a lake established by the damming of Odo Ona (Ona River) in 1939, covers about 500 acres of land according to government sources and spans metropolitan…