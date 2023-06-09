Love or Money? ‘Hello Mr Right’ premieres tomorrow with N20m prize

Entertainment fans should prepare for a thrilling and hilarious ride as StarTimes Nigeria have announced the second season of ‘Hello Mr Right’, a dating show with a tempting offer for contestants to choose between love and money.

The show promises to deliver a roller coaster of emotions, laughter and drama as the singles try to find their perfect match and win big prizes while entertaining viewers with their twists, clashes, surprises, and fun.

The show will premiere tomorrow on StarTimes’ Nollywood Plus and Novela E channels as well as StarTimes ON mobile app.

At the unveiling of the show on Wednesday in Lagos, attendees were treated to a sneak peek of the drama, comedy and romance…