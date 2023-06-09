NIHOTOUR DG to reward best campus, staff members June 17

The management of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) on Friday, June 2, 2023, announced the names of Most Outstanding Staff Members of the Year 2023 and Best Campus of the Year 2023.

The current director-general of NIHOTOUR, Nura Sani Kangiwa, in 2021 introduced the yearly Best Campus and Outstanding Staff Members Award system.

The award system is a 12-calendar month performance evaluations matrix that straddles a preceding and a current year, hence this latest award is for May 2022 to June 2023. The winners will be publicly decorated during the Gala Night of NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival on June 17.

Lagos Campus with Mrs Chinyere Uche-Ibeabuchi as the coordinator…