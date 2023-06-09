Telecom sector contributes N2.508trn to Nigeria’s GDP ― NBS

The telecommunications and information services sector in Nigeria has, in the first quarter of 2023, delivered N2.508 trillion in terms of financial value contribution to the Nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), representing 14.13 per cent.

According to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the sector recorded 4.3 per cent, which means it increased from its performance in the last quarter of 2022 when it recorded 13.55 per cent.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Reuben Muoka.

The statement said when compared on a year-on-year basis, the growth showed positive…