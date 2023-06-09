Tinubu meets lawmakers-elect, tells Reps to choose their leader

President Bola Tinubu has directed members-elect of the House of Representatives to choose the best among themselves to lead the 10th session of the lower chamber.

In a meeting with all the aspirants on Thursday night, the President reiterated his commitment to allow democracy to flourish in all arms of government.

A source who was part of the meeting held at the State House Conference Centre told our correspondent that although the President reiterated the need to rally around Senator Akpabio for senate presidency to balance the religious bias of the top three executives not being Muslims, he unequivocally made it clear that members-elect should choose a competent Speaker amongst…