Tinubu seeks traditional rulers’ intervention

President Bola Tinubu has urged the royal fathers to counsel their subjects interested in elective positions in the 10th national assembly on the need to manage their ambitions and create harmony within the legislative house.

Speaking at an interactive session with the Royal Fathers under the aegis of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, he declared that he is ready to work with any elected representative from the National Assembly, stressing that the Nigeria project is of paramount importance to him.

He said: “Equally, that takes me to the leadership of the National Assembly. We have a democracy that we must manage. I…