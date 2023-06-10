Court orders Soludo to fix Awka capital roads immediately

An Awka High Court presided over by Justice Peace Otti, has issued an order to the Anambra State government, demanding the immediate construction of roads in Awka town and its villages to reflect its status as the state capital.

Justice Otti, from Awka High Court three, delivered the landmark judgment in Suit No A/MISC87/2022, which was brought before the court by the incorporated Trustees of the Association of Awka Indigenous Advocates against the Anambra State government.

Justice Otti described the neglect of Awka as unfair to its people and residents, noting that since the creation of Anambra State in 1991, successive administrations have abandoned the development of the city.

The court…