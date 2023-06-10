DSS confirms Emefiele’s arrest Separato

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

This is contained in a statement released on Saturday by Peter Afunanya, the Service’s Public Relations Officer.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this,” the statement reads.

