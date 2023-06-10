Ebonyi gets first female SSG, Prof Grace Umezurike

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has appointed a university don Prof. Grace Umezurike as the Secretary to the State Government(SSG).

Umezuruike, is the first female to be appointed SSG in the history of the State.

Nwifuru disclosed this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, at the weekend.

ent of the Federation (SGF) following his swearing-in on Wednesday morning by President Bola Tinubu..… Biafra is non-negotiable ― Nnamdi Kanu The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that the fight to bring Biafra into reality cannot be subdued..…

According to Uzor, the SSG will be sworn in at the State Executive Council…