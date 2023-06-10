Financial games couples play – Tribune Online

In relationships, finances can be a sensitive topic, and sometimes spouses may engage in certain games or behaviors that can have an impact on their financial situation.

Once upon a time, a couple named Adetutu and Emeka lived in a small town in Ondo state. Adetutu was a talented artist, while Emeka worked as a software engineer. They had been married for several years and shared a deep love for each other. However, their financial situation was far from ideal.

Being passionate about her art, Adetutu dreamed of someday opening her own gallery. She had been saving diligently for this purpose, but Emeka had different ideas. He believed that investing their savings in the stock market would…