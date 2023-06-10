Fuel subsidy removal: More mass transit buses, other palliatives to be deployed —Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Friday, flagged off the dualisation of the 8.3km Akobo, Ojurin/Odogbo Barracks/Olorunda Abaa Junction road, Ibadan.

Also, in ameliorating the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal on residents of the state, Makinde announced that more mass transist (Omituntun) buses will be deployed into the metropolis.

He added that there would be no increase in the transport fares charged on the use of the mass transit buses, adding that children and the elderly would pay half of the fares payable by commuters using the buses.

The road awarded at the cost of N9.6billion is to be funded by Lagelu Local Government and scheduled for completion in 12 months…