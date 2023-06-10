Ganduje is my political son — Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso said former governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje is his “political boy”.

This was just as former State governor, Dr. Ganduje threatened to deal with Senator Kwankwaso if he had met him at the State House.

Senator Kwankwaso, who made this on BBC Hausa Service interview monitored on Saturday morning, while calling the bluff of Ganduje who said he would have slapped him at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, “I heard that he (Ganduje) said he would’ve slapped me, but I’m here.

He was just confused. These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight in the…