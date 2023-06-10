I stopped taking soft drinks 20 years ago —90-year-old Sonaike

Chief Festus Folarin Sonaike, the founder of Ilisan Microfinance Bank and Asalu of Ilisan-Remo clocks 90 years today. He speaks with WALE AKINSELURE on his life and times and on the state of the nation.

In a country where life expectancy is about 55 years, your attaining 90 years is a big deal. Briefly, take us through your journey in life thus far. Then, to whom, to what do you owe attaining this old age?

My name is Sir (Chief) Evangelist Festus Folarin Sonaike. I thank God for my life which has been so eventful. It has been up and down but today, I want to thank God that I am still alive, and that I have been able to go through the up and down. I started school very early. I finished…