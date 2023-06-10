‘Increase in cervical cancer among women worrisome’

It has been noted that the incidence of cervical cancer among women in Nigeria is increasing and is now the second most common cancer after breast cancer.

This worrisome trend was revealed by Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary HealthCare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), during the inauguration of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Technical Working Group.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed stated that Bauchi State is one of the 16 states in Nigeria selected for the first phase of introducing the HPV vaccine to girls aged 9 to 14 years as a preventive measure against the disease.

He emphasized that the inclusion of the HPV vaccine in the country’s immunization…