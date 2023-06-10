Investigate INEC, not Emefiele, LP slams Tinubu





The Leadership of the opposition, Labour Party, has described the sacking of the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, as unconstitutional and vindictive.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in Abuja, on Saturday.

The leadership of the Labour Party is disturbed by the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend/sack the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, albeit unconstitutionally without seeking the permission of the national assembly and we insist that the action was not in good taste and sounds punitive. The party said the sacking needed the approval of the Senate to give it legal backing and free of…





Source: Nigerian Tribune