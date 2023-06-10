It’s fake news! Tinubu did not suspend Kyari as NNPC GCEO – Presidency source

Contrary to speculations making the round that President Bola Tinubu has directed the suspension of Mallam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, there is no such directive from the President.

Presidency sources confided in this newspaper on Saturday night that the President has not given such directive for the suspension of Kyari as NNPC Boss.

Social media platforms were abuzz on Saturday evening with several posts claiming the President had directed the immediate suspension of Kyari as NNPC GCEO.

The social media posts of the purported suspension of Kyari gained traction as it was coming barely 24 hours after the Presidency…