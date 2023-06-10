PEPC dismisses Obi’s request to interrogate INEC

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Saturday, dismissed two applications by the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi and his party seeking to interrogate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) experts used during the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

A five-member panel of Justices of the court, presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani in a unanimous decision held that the two applications were incompetent and lacking in merit and accordingly dismissed them.

The court, in a unanimous ruling, dismissed the motion on the ground that it was filed…