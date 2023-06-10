Taraba Gov, PDP commence grassroots search for credible

Governor Dr Kefas Agbu of Taraba State, alongside the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has embarked on a grassroots consultation exercise to identify credible individuals suitable for appointment as Commissioners and special advisers.

The aim of this initiative, as disclosed by Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, the PDP State Chairman, is to ensure that Governor Agbu fulfils the aspirations of the citizens of Taraba State.

In a press briefing held at his office in Jalingo, Bawa revealed that Governor Agbu had issued a directive to the party, communicated through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), to engage in grassroots consultations in order to identify individuals of…