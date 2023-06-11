ANGLO-NIGERIAN DEFENCE PACT – Tribune Online

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

In other words, if Britain became the victim of aggression, Nigeria would be bound under the Pact to give her such aid as may be necessary, and vice versa. For the purpose of this mutual defence, Nigeria and Britain undertake to consult each other as to what measures should be taken by the two countries jointly or separately ‘to ensure the fullest Co-operation between them’. What form the aid would take would depend on the result of the consultations, having regard to the circumstances and the needs of the emergency. We might have to send members of our armed forces to fight on the side of Britain’s armed forces, or we would not need to do more than merely…